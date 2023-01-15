Washington State women top No. 21 Oregon in OT 85-84

EUGENE, Ore. — Bella Murekatete scored 20 points, Jessica Clark scored six of her career-high 14 in overtime and Washington State defeated No. 21 Oregon 85-84 on Sunday, the Cougars’ first win over a ranked team since 1998.
The Cougars never trailed in the extra session that started with a Clark layup for a 78-76 lead. Charlisse Leger-Walker made it 85-81 with a free throw with 25 seconds to go.
Te-Hina Paopao hit a 3 for the Ducks and then the Cougars threw the ball away, giving Oregon a chance to win with 12.8 seconds to go. Paopao’s shot rolled off the rim and Johanna Teder corralled the rebound as time ran out.
Leger-Walker scored 17 points for Washington State (13-3, 3-3 Pac-12 Conference), Teder had 15 and Ula Motuga had 14 with 10 rebounds.
Endyia Rogers scored 33 points, making 6 of 8 3-point attempts, for Oregon (13-5, 4-3), Chance Gray added 22, Paopao 11 and Grace VanSlooten 10.
Washington State, which trailed by 10 midway through the third quarter, opened the fourth quarter with a 13-2 run for a 63-53 lead. It was 71-57 with 4:16 to go but after making 14-straight shots they missed their last four and the Ducks went on an 11-2 run to get within five.
The Cougars, who played poorly down the stretch with six turnovers in the last four minutes, made 2 of 3 free throws for a 76-71 lead with 7.8 seconds left. Then Rogers hit a 3, the Cougars turned it over on an inbounds pass and Murekatete fouled VanSlooten as time was running out.
