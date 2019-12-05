Leach is in his eighth season at Washington State and has led the Cougars to a school-record five consecutive bowl games, though they stumbled to a 6-6 record this year. Leach’s 55 wins with the Cougars rank him third in program history.
Leach’s success at Washington State has consistently made him the subject of speculation that he may jump to another program.
