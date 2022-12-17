Washington takes on Idaho State following Brooks' 30-point performance

Idaho State Bengals (3-8) at Washington Huskies (8-3, 1-1 Pac-12)
The Bengals are 1-4 in road games. Idaho State is sixth in the Big Sky scoring 69.5 points per game and is shooting 42.9%.
TOP PERFORMERS: PJ Fuller is averaging 8.7 points and 3.5 assists for the Huskies. Brooks is averaging 17.8 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Washington.
Miguel Tomley is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Bengals. Brock Mackenzie is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Idaho State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.
Bengals: 3-7, averaging 70.8 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.