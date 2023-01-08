Washington visits Arizona State on 3-game road skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Washington Huskies (9-7, 1-4 Pac-12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (12-3, 3-1 Pac-12) Tempe, Arizona; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona State -8.5; over/under is 135.5 BOTTOM LINE: Washington will look to break its three-game road skid when the Huskies take on Arizona State. The Sun Devils have gone 7-1 at home. Arizona State is third in the Pac-12 with 14.9 assists per game led by Frankie Collins averaging 5.3.

The Huskies are 1-4 in Pac-12 play. Washington is eighth in the Pac-12 scoring 68.7 points per game and is shooting 42.9%.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Bagley is shooting 31.8% and averaging 12.5 points for the Sun Devils. Desmond Cambridge is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arizona State.

Cole Bajema is shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Huskies, while averaging 10.8 points. Keion Brooks Jr. is shooting 41.1% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 8-2, averaging 72.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Huskies: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

