Washington visits No. 18 Gonzaga after Timme's 29-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Washington Huskies (7-2, 1-1 Pac-12) at Gonzaga Bulldogs (6-3) Spokane, Washington; Friday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Gonzaga hosts the Washington Huskies after Drew Timme scored 29 points in Gonzaga’s 73-66 win against the Kent State Golden Flashes. The Bulldogs are 3-0 in home games. Gonzaga scores 80.2 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Huskies are 0-1 on the road. Washington is fifth in the Pac-12 shooting 32.7% from deep. Keyon Menifield leads the Huskies shooting 44.4% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Timme is scoring 19.8 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Julian Strawther is averaging 13.7 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 41.9% for Gonzaga.

Keion Brooks Jr. is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Huskies. Cole Bajema is averaging 10.2 points for Washington.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article