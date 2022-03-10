The Huskies are 11-9 against conference opponents. Washington is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The teams meet for the second time this season. USC won 79-69 in the last matchup on Feb. 18. Goodwin led USC with 24 points, and Terrell Brown led Washington with 23 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Mobley is scoring 14.6 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Trojans. Drew Peterson is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for USC.
Daejon Davis is averaging 7.3 points and two steals for the Huskies. Brown is averaging 14.1 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 44.8% over the last 10 games for Washington.
LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 72.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points per game.
Huskies: 5-5, averaging 78.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.