Washington visits No. 5 Arizona following Meah's 20-point showing

Washington Huskies (9-6, 1-3 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (13-1, 2-1 Pac-12) Tucson, Arizona; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona -18; over/under is 154.5 BOTTOM LINE: Washington visits the No. 5 Arizona Wildcats after Braxton Meah scored 20 points in Washington’s 74-49 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Wildcats have gone 8-0 at home. Arizona is fifth in college basketball with 38.2 rebounds led by Oumar Ballo averaging 9.3.

The Huskies are 1-3 against Pac-12 opponents. Washington averages 12.9 turnovers per game and is 4-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The Wildcats and Huskies square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kerr Kriisa is averaging 11.4 points and six assists for the Wildcats. Azuolas Tubelis is averaging 20.1 points and 8.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for Arizona.

Keion Brooks Jr. is averaging 16.2 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Huskies. Cole Bajema is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 82.5 points, 37.2 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Huskies: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

