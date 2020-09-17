At 6-3, 288 pounds, Onwuzurike is rated as one of the top interior defensive line prospects for the 2021 draft.
“I’m proud of all that Levi accomplished on and off the field during his time at Washington,” coach Jimmy Lake said in a statement. “He was an outstanding player and an excellent teammate. Everyone in the program wishes him all the best.”
Onwuzurike is the second Washington defensive standout to opt out for the upcoming season, joining Joe Tryon.
