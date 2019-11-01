The ruling is a huge boost for the Huskies as Green is expected to be their starting point guard and Washington faces a challenging first month with games against No. 16 Baylor, Tennessee and No. 8 Gonzaga.

Green was a five-star recruit out of high school and averaged 9.3 points in 34 games as a freshman at Kentucky. He played in nine games last season off the bench before deciding to transfer to Washington.

The Huskies open the season next Friday against Baylor in Anchorage, Alaska.

___

