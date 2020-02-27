Jordan Henderson had 18 points for the Golden Griffins (10-18, 5-12 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Majesty Brandon added 12 points. Jalanni White had 10 points.
The Gaels improve to 2-0 against the Golden Griffins this season. Iona defeated Canisius 69-66 on Jan. 24. Iona (11-13, 9-8) plays Niagara on the road on Saturday. Canisius faces St. Peter’s at home on Saturday.
