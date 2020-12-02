The Dome is in the final stages of a $118 million upgrade, and the school says the construction project includes spot sealing the roof.
The Orange men host Niagara of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference on Thursday night and the issue is expected to be resolved by then.
