Waterman scores 15 as BYU knocks off Missouri State 66-64

PROVO, Utah — Dallin Hall banked in a 10-foot jumper from the right side of the lane with 1.4 seconds left to lift BYU to a 66-64 win over Missouri State on Wednesday night.

Noah Waterman scored 15 points off of the bench, shooting 5 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Cougars (2-1). Spencer Johnson scored 10 points, shooting 4 for 7 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 1 of 4 from the free throw line. Atiki Ally Atiki shot 3 of 7 from the field to finish with seven points.