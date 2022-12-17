Waters leads USC against No. 19 Auburn after 20-point performance

Auburn Tigers (9-1) at USC Trojans (8-3, 2-0 Pac-12)
The Tigers play their first true road game after going 9-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Auburn averages 72.9 points while outscoring opponents by 11.9 points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS: Boogie Ellis is shooting 40.3% and averaging 14.1 points for the Trojans. Drew Peterson is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for USC.
Wendell Green Jr. is averaging 13.8 points and 3.8 assists for the Tigers. Johni Broome is averaging 11.1 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.1 blocks for Auburn.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.