Kam Woods, whose 11.0 points per game coming into the matchup was second on the Trojans, was held to 2 points. He shot 0 of 4 from beyond the arc.
Christian Guess had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs (2-3). Myron Gordon added 16 points.
Troy matches up against Auburn on the road on Saturday. Samford takes on Kennesaw State on the road on Saturday.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.