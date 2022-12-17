Watkins' 22 help VCU beat Northern Illinois 90-63

RICHMOND, Va. — Jamir Watkins scored 22 points as VCU beat Northern Illinois 90-63 on Saturday night.
Keshawn Williams finished with 16 points, six rebounds and three steals for the Huskies (3-8). Zarigue Nutter added 11 points, eight rebounds and two steals for Northern Illinois. In addition, Darweshi Hunter had nine points.
VCU entered halftime up 49-26. Shriver paced the team in scoring in the first half with 11 points. VCU outscored Northern Illinois by four points over the final half, while Watkins led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.
