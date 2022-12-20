Watkins and VCU host Navy

Navy Midshipmen (7-4) at VCU Rams (8-4)
The Midshipmen have gone 2-4 away from home. Navy is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Adrian Baldwin Jr. is averaging 13.6 points, 6.4 assists and 3.1 steals for the Rams. Brandon Johns Jr. is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games for VCU.
Tyler Nelson is shooting 49.1% and averaging 13.1 points for the Midshipmen. Daniel Deaver is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Navy.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 67.6 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 8.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.
Midshipmen: 6-4, averaging 75.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.