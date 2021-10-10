Watkins burst up the middle, breaking three tackles and carrying a fourth defender across the goal line, capping a seven-play, 78-yard drive to give the Golden Hurricane a 35-21 lead.
But Memphis (3-3, 0-2) came right back with a 75-yard scoring drive. Calvin Austin III beat two defenders and was wide open at the 2 to catch a 30-yard touchdown pass from Henigan with 3:11 left. The Tigers made the 2-point conversion and then forced a three-and-out.
Lachlan Wilson’s 64-yard punt made the Tigers start their final drive from their 11-yard line. Hengian converted on fourth-and-11 with a pass to Austin to get the Tigers near midfield, but he was picked off on next play.
Henigan, a true freshman, was 34-of-57 passing for 463 yards and threw two touchdown passes but two interceptions. Austin caught a career-high 13 passes and finished with 200 yards receiving.
