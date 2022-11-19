Watkins lifts Villanova over Delaware 29-26

PHILADELPHIA — Connor Watkins scored on a 2-yard run with 1:11 remaining and Villanova rallied to beat Delaware 29-26 on Saturday.

Nick Henderson pulled Delaware (7-4, 4-4) even by quarter’s end with a 48-yard scoring strike to Thyrick Pitts. Henderson and Pitts teamed up again for a 7-yard touchdown early in the second quarter but the Blue Hens missed the point-after kick and led 13-7.