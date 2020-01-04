Maliek White and Luwane Pipkins had 16 points apiece for Providence (9-6, 2-0 Big East Conference). Emmitt Holt added 12 points. Watson finished with six points and six rebounds.
Paul Reed had 24 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks for the Blue Demons (12-3, 0-2). Coleman-Lands added 15 points. Charlie Moore had 11 points.
Providence takes on Marquette on the road on Tuesday. DePaul faces St. John’s on the road next Saturday.
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
