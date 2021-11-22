Boo Buie scored 23 points on 8-of-15 shooting to lead Northwestern (4-1). Pete Nance added 20 points.
The Friars built a 36-27 halftime lead and opened the second half on a 19-10 run that included a Watson alley-oop dunk to stretch the advantage to 55-37 with 11:22 remaining.
A 7-0 surge helped pull Northwestern to within five points inside the final minute, with Buie’s 3-pointer getting the Wildcats to 75-70 with 12 seconds to play. Horchler then made a pair of free throws to seal it.
