Watson leads N.C. A&T against Hampton after 21-point game

Hampton Pirates (8-22, 5-12 CAA) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (12-18, 7-10 CAA) Greensboro, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T faces the Hampton Pirates after Marcus Watson scored 21 points in N.C. A&T’s 73-71 loss to the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens. The Aggies are 7-5 in home games. N.C. A&T allows 73.8 points and has been outscored by 2.8 points per game.

The Pirates are 5-12 in CAA play. Hampton has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Woods is shooting 38.3% and averaging 17.6 points for the Aggies. Demetric Horton is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

Jordan Nesbitt is shooting 35.8% and averaging 15.0 points for the Pirates. Marquis Godwin is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Hampton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Pirates: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

