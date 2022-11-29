Watson leads N.C. A&T against UNC Greensboro after 27-point game

UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-4) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-4)
The Spartans have gone 0-1 away from home. UNC Greensboro is 0-1 in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Woods is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Aggies. Demetric Horton is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers for N.C. A&T.
Keondre Kennedy is averaging 15.4 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 11.6 points for UNC Greensboro.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.