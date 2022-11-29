Watson leads N.C. A&T against UNC Greensboro after 27-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UNC Greensboro Spartans (3-4) at North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-4) Greensboro, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T plays the UNC Greensboro Spartans after Marcus Watson scored 27 points in N.C. A&T’s 78-51 victory over the Greensboro Pride. The Aggies have gone 3-0 in home games. N.C. A&T is eighth in the CAA at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 72.1 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The Spartans have gone 0-1 away from home. UNC Greensboro is 0-1 in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kam Woods is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Aggies. Demetric Horton is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers for N.C. A&T.

Keondre Kennedy is averaging 15.4 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Spartans. Keyshaun Langley is averaging 11.6 points for UNC Greensboro.

