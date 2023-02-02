Watson leads N.C. A&T against UNC Wilmington after 25-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

North Carolina A&T Aggies (11-13, 6-5 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (17-6, 7-3 CAA) Wilmington, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Wilmington -9.5; over/under is 138 BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T visits the UNC Wilmington Seahawks after Marcus Watson scored 25 points in N.C. A&T’s 79-64 loss to the Monmouth Hawks.

The Seahawks have gone 8-2 at home. UNC Wilmington is seventh in the CAA scoring 68.6 points while shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Aggies are 6-5 against CAA opponents. N.C. A&T has a 6-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trazarien White is averaging 13.4 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Seahawks. Maleeck Harden-Hayes is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNC Wilmington.

Kam Woods is averaging 18.3 points, 3.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Aggies. Demetric Horton is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seahawks: 7-3, averaging 65.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

