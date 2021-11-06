Old Dominion (3-6, 2-3 Conference USA) rolled to 282 yards on the ground. Watson carried 28 times and Davis added 114 yards on 10 carries. Wolff was 22 of 42 passing for 283 yards and was picked off once. Kuntz caught nine passes for 102 yards.
Max Bortenschlager was 18 of 32 for 315 yards and two touchdowns with an interception for Florida International (1-8, 0-5). Bryce Singleton caught six passes, including both Bortenschlager TDs, and had 199 receiving yards.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25