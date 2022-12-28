Watson scores 15 off bench, Davidson defeats Fordham 57-43

NEW YORK — Desmond Watson scored 15 points off of the bench to help lead Davidson past Fordham 57-43 on Wednesday night in an Atlantic 10 opener for both teams.

Watson added 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (8-5). Reed Bailey added 15 points while going 5 of 7 and 4 of 6 from the free throw line, and he also had five rebounds. Sam Mennenga shot 5 of 13 from the field and 2 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points.