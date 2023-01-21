Watson scores 28, N.C. A&T knocks off William & Mary 90-86

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Marcus Watson scored 28 points as North Carolina A&T beat William & Mary 90-86 on Saturday.
Noah Collier led the Tribe (8-13, 3-5) in scoring, finishing with 22 points and 16 rebounds. Gabe Dorsey added 21 points for William & Mary. In addition, Ben Wight had 13 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Thursday. N.C. A&T hosts Drexel while William & Mary hosts Stony Brook.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.