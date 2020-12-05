Neither team had won three straight “Battles for the Belt” since the challenge series began nine years ago.
Troy’s game-opening drive ended with an interception when Tez Johnson’s pass on a reverse was picked off by Dewayne Betts. The Trojan defense forced a three-and-out and Legassey put points on the board with a 22-yard field goal.
South Alabama (4-7, 3-5) was held to 239 yards of offense, 17 first downs and never got into the red zone. Desmond Trotter passed for 144 yards and the Jaguars gained just 57 on the ground.
Trotter threw an interception and lost a fumble after being sacked. Each led to a Troy touchdown.
