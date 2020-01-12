Miller had two fastbreak layups to cap an 8-0 run and Maryland was up for good at 12-4. It was 21-12 after one quarter, and with the Terrapins scoring the first nine points of the second quarter, starting and ending with a Watson 3-pointer, it was 30-14.
Maryland turned 14 first-half Michigan turnovers into 10 points and led 37-21.
Naz Hillmon paced Michigan with 15 points and Kayla Robbins scored 11. The Wolverines ended up 2 of 10 from 3-point ranges, shot 34% overall and had 22 turnovers.
Maryland shot better from behind the arc, 10 of 21 (48%), than inside, 19 of 43 (44%).
