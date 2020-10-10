Brady McBride threw a 4-yard scoring pass to Blake Aragon on the Bobcats’ second drive of the second half to get Texas State (1-4, 1-1) within 23-10.
Later, Watson picked up where he left off with an 11-yard scoring pass to Tray Eafford to push the lead back to 20.
Kimani Vidal ran for 106 yards on 12 carries and Geiger finished with 121 yards on seven receptions.
McBride threw for 93 yards.
