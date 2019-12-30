Missouri made its first three shots to take an 8-0 lead and was never threatened. Watson pulled up for a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to give the Tigers a 45-14 lead.

The blowout win gave coach Cuonzo Martin a chance to give role players and rarely used reserves extended minutes. Walk-ons Evan Yerkes and Brooks Ford scored their first career points, finishing with five and three, respectively. Missouri yielded its fewest points since beating Arkansas-Pine Bluff 78-25 on Dec. 29, 2015.

Rajeir Jones led Chicago State with seven points. The Cougars shot just 24.4% from the field.

BIG PICTURE

Missouri: Jeremiah Tilmon sat out the game with a sore foot that has bothered him in recent weeks. A team spokesman described his status as day-to-day. Tilmon started the previous 11 games and averages 9.2 points.

Chicago State: The Cougars entered the game ranked 344th out of 350 Division I teams in assist-to-turnover ratio. They continued to struggle against Missouri, committing 24 turnovers with just four assists.

UP NEXT

Missouri: The Tigers open Southeastern Conference play on Saturday at No. 17 Kentucky.

Chicago State: The Cougars open Western Athletic Conference play on Thursday against Utah Valley State at home.

