BYU defeats Loyola Marymount 73-63 at WCC Tournament

PARADISE, Nev. — Rudi Williams had 23 points in BYU’s 73-63 victory against Loyola Marymount on Saturday in the quarterfinals of the West Coast Conference Tournament.
The Lions (19-12) were led by Cameron Shelton, who recorded 27 points, six assists and two steals. Kwane Marble II added 11 points for Loyola Marymount. In addition, Keli Leaupepe finished with 10 points.
BYU took the lead with 2:55 left in the first half and never looked back. Williams led his team in scoring with 10 points in the first half to help put them ahead 38-27 at the break. BYU used a 9-1 run in the second half to build an 11-point lead at 56-45 with 8:19 left in the half before finishing off the win.
