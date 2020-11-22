Western Carolina (0-0) vs. UNC Wilmington (0-0)

Kimmel Arena, Asheville, North Carolina; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A couple of North Carolina schools are set to face off as Western Carolina and UNC Wilmington get the 2020-21 campaign underway. Western Carolina went 19-12 last year and finished fifth in the SoCon, while UNC Wilmington ended up 10-22 and finished ninth in the CAA.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Carolina went 6-3 against non-conference teams last season. In those nine games, the Catamounts gave up 75.3 points per game while scoring 77.9 per matchup. UNC Wilmington went 2-8 in non-conference play, averaging 61 points and giving up 73.9 per game in the process.

