VMI (7-20, 1-14) vs. Western Carolina (7-22, 4-12)

Ramsey Center, Cullowhee, North Carolina; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Carolina looks for its fourth straight win over VMI at Ramsey Center. The last victory for the Keydets at Western Carolina was a 113-111 win on Feb. 21, 2015.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Western Carolina’s Carlos Dotson has averaged 13.1 points and 9.3 rebounds while Matt Halvorsen has put up 12.2 points. For the Keydets, Bubba Parham has averaged 20 points while Garrett Gilkeson has put up 10.3 points and 6.3 rebounds.

BRILLIANT BUBBA: B. Parham has connected on 38.6 percent of the 241 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 19 of 51 over the last five games. He’s also made 76.9 percent of his free throws this season.

YET TO WIN: The Catamounts are 0-15 when they score 69 points or fewer and 7-7 when they exceed 69 points. The Keydets are 0-16 when they fail to score more than 77 points and 7-4 on the season, otherwise.

COLD SPELL: VMI has lost its last 11 road games, scoring 69.1 points, while allowing 88.8 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: VMI is rated second among SoCon teams with an average of 73.3 possessions per game.

