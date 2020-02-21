SAVVY SENIORS: Western Carolina’s Mason Faulkner, Carlos Dotson and Onno Steger have collectively accounted for 57 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 72 percent of all Catamounts points over the last five games.HOT HARRIS: Kaelon Harris has connected on 27.7 percent of the 83 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 5 of 13 over his last three games. He’s also converted 72.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

AD

AD

WINLESS WHEN: The Citadel is 0-15 when scoring fewer than 73 points and 6-5 when scoring at least 73.

COLD SPELLS: The Citadel has dropped its last eight road games, scoring 69.5 points and allowing 82.5 points during those contests. Western Carolina has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 67.3 points while giving up 76.

DID YOU KNOW: The Western Carolina offense has scored 78 points per game this season, ranking the Catamounts 30th nationally. The The Citadel defense has allowed 80.3 points per game to opponents (ranked 301st).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com