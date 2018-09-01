LANDOVER, Md. — The threat of lightning forced officials to delay Saturday’s game between No. 23 Texas and Maryland.

The delay occurred with 14:25 left and the Terrapins leading Texas 31-29.

There are thunderstorms in the area, so the teams left the field and fans were asked to leaving the seating bowl for the concourse.



