CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The start of the second half between No. 17 West Virginia and Tennessee has been delayed because of weather.

The threat of lightning forced officials to clear the stadium and send fans into the concourse. West Virginia leads the Vols 13-7 at halftime.

The game is rescheduled to restart at 5:45 p.m., officials said.

Heisman Trophy candidate Will Grier is 9 of 15 for 154 yards with one touchdown for the Mountaineers at halftime.

Tennessee’s Jarrett Guarantano (2) loses the ball as he is hit by West Virginia’s Kenny Bigelow Jr. (40) in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018. The play was ruled an incomplete pass. (Chuck Burton/Associated Press)

