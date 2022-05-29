Weather disrupts Big Ten, Rutgers leads Indiana 9-0

OMAHA, Neb. — Evan Sleight had three hits, Mike Nyisztor drove in two runs and Ryan Lasko scored twice as second-seeded Rutgers took a 9-0 lead over eighth-seeded Indiana midway through their Big Ten Tournament game early Sunday morning.
Brian Fitzpatrick threw four innings of one-hit ball with six strikeouts and Sam Portnoy was pitching when the game was suspended. The Hoosiers had two runners on via walks and one out.
Indiana stayed alive by scoring a run in the ninth and two in the 11th for a 6-4 win over top-seeded Maryland early Saturday.
