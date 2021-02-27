Texas Southern totaled 49 first-half points, a season best for the team.
Jordan Cousin scored a season-high 21 points for the Hornets (4-10, 4-10). Kenny Strawbridge added 19 points. LaTrell Tate had 16 points.
The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Hornets this season. Texas Southern defeated Alabama State 80-73 on Jan. 30.
___
___
