PITTSBURGH — Marcus Weathers scored 13 of his 19 points in the second half when Duquesne took control, led for all of the final 20 minutes and knocked off the Atlantic 10 Conference’s lone unbeaten Saint Louis 77-73 Wednesday night.

Frankie Hughes opened the second half with a jumper that gave Duquesne (14-5, 5-1) a 37-36 lead. Weathers added a 3-point play and Saint Louis was unable to regain the lead. The Dukes have won five straight for the first time since the 2010-11 season.

The upset clogged the already crowded A10 standings — which now shows four teams with one loss and three teams with two losses.

Eric Williams, Jr. added 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Dukes and Sincere Carry scored 10 with seven assists.

The Billikens led for nearly the entire first half, but Duquesne closed on a 9-1 run to trail just 36-35 at the break.

Javon Bess scored 24 points with nine rebounds for Saint Louis. Tramaine Isabell, Jr. added 11 and D.J. Foreman scored 10. Hasahn French added 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. The Billikens (14-5, 5-1) lost a six-game win streak.

