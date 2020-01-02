In an Atlantic 10 Conference opener for both teams, the Dukes (11-2) used a 16-6 run to after halftime for a 13-point lead with 13:33 remaining. Tay Weaver’s 3-pointer brought Saint Louis (11-3) within 49-43. Later, Terrence Hargrove Jr. made a pair of layups to bring the Billikens within four points on two occasions but they never got closer.