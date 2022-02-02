The Shockers are 2-5 against AAC opponents. Wichita State ranks fourth in the AAC giving up 64.3 points while holding opponents to 40.6% shooting.
The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kendric Davis is averaging 20.1 points and 4.7 assists for the Mustangs. Weathers is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for SMU.
Tyson Etienne is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Shockers. Dexter Dennis is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Wichita State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 9-1, averaging 73.8 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.
Shockers: 4-6, averaging 69.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.