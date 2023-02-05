Weaver and UT Arlington host Tarleton State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tarleton State Texans (12-11, 5-5 WAC) at UT Arlington Mavericks (8-15, 3-7 WAC) Arlington, Texas; Monday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: UT Arlington hosts the Tarleton State Texans after Chendall Weaver scored 21 points in UT Arlington’s 70-58 victory against the Sam Houston Bearkats. The Mavericks have gone 5-6 at home. UT Arlington is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Texans have gone 5-5 against WAC opponents. Tarleton State has a 6-10 record against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyron Gibson is averaging 11 points and 3.7 assists for the Mavericks. Shemar Wilson is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for UT Arlington.

Shamir Bogues is averaging 8.5 points and 1.7 steals for the Texans. Lue Williams is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Tarleton State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 3-7, averaging 65.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Texans: 5-5, averaging 65.9 points, 28.3 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

