Weaver propels UT Arlington past New Mexico State 66-55

Weaver had seven rebounds for the Mavericks (6-13, 1-5 Western Athletic Conference). Shemar Wilson scored 15 points and added nine rebounds. Brandon Walker scored 10 as the Mavericks ended a six-game losing streak.

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Chendall Weaver had 16 points in UT Arlington’s 66-55 victory against New Mexico State on Saturday night.

Xavier Pinson had 12 points to lead the Aggies (7-11, 0-6), who have lost six straight. Kyle Feit scored 11 and Deshawndre Washington pitched in with eight points and seven rebounds.