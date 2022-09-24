Webb's 4 total TDs help Jacksonville St. beat Nicholls 52-21

Pat Jackson scored the first of JSU’s five rushing touchdown when he scored from 3 yards out with 11:01 left in the first quarter. Nicholls’ Al’Dontre Davis caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Kohen Granier to make it 7-7 with 3:26 to go in the period but Matt LaRoche answered with a 46-yard scoring run less than a minute later and the Gamecocks (4-1) led the rest of the way.