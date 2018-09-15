OGDEN, Utah — Jake Constantine threw a touchdown pass, Josh Davis ran for 105 yards and Weber State used stout defense to defeat South Dakota 27-10 on Saturday night.

Trey Tuttle, who made four field goals, nailed a 42-yarder to put Weber State (2-1) on the board with 5:12 left in the first quarter. Three minutes later the Wildcats’ Parker Preator sacked Austin Simmons whose fumble was scooped up by Landon Stice and returned 28 yards for a touchdown. The 2-point conversion made it 11-0.

Mason Lorber put South Dakota (1-2) on the scoreboard with a 26-yard field goal to start the second quarter. Then, with 4:15 left before halftime, Constantine threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Darryl Denby for an 18-3 lead.

Simmons threw for 210 yards and completed a late touchdown pass to Dakarai Allen. South Dakota turned it over three times and suffered 117 yards in penalties.

