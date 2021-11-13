The Thunderbirds (1-10, 0-8) are moving up to FBS level and will be members of the Western Athletic Conference starting the 2022-23 season.
The Wildcats forced a season-high four turnovers in the win. Bronson Barron completed 13-of-18 pass attempts for 225 yards and three scores for Weber State.
Southern Utah quarterback Justin Miller was intercepted three times.
__
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25