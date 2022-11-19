Weber St. tops N. Arizona on Thompson's late kick

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Bronson Barron threw for 220 yards and a touchdown, Kyle Thompson kicked four field goals, including the game-winner with five seconds left, and Weber State beat Northern Arizona 33-31 on Saturday.
The Wildcats (9-2, 6-2 Big Sky) put together an 11-play, 65-yard drive to set up Thompson’s field goal.
Weber State will wait to see if they earn an at-large big to the FCS playoffs after winning three of its last four games.
RJ Martinez threw for 285 yards and three touchdowns for NAU (3-8, 2-6).
