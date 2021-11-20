Desmond Williams, Braxton Gunther and Conner Mortensen returned interceptions 65 yards, 47 and 50 respectively.
Northern Colorado led 10-3 midway through the second quarter, and Williams tied it when he intercepted Alec Lewis.
The Bears went back up when Lewis threw a 63-yard touchdown pass to Dylan Thomas with 6:02 before halftime. Weber State proceeded to go on a 38-0 run from there.
Lewis threw for 185 yards a two touchdowns for the Bears (3-8, 2-6).
