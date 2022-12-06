Weber State faces Cal Baptist, aims to end 3-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Weber State Wildcats (2-6) at Cal Baptist Lancers (5-4) Riverside, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Weber State looks to break its three-game losing streak with a win over Cal Baptist. The Lancers have gone 4-1 in home games. Cal Baptist averages 63.9 points while outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game.

The Wildcats are 0-3 on the road. Weber State ranks ninth in the Big Sky scoring 24.8 points per game in the paint led by Daniel Rouzan averaging 7.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Quintana is shooting 29.8% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lancers, while averaging 11.3 points. Taran Armstrong is shooting 45.5% and averaging 13.1 points for Cal Baptist.

Dillon Jones is averaging 13 points, 9.6 rebounds and four assists for the Wildcats. Steven Verplancken Jr. is averaging 12.3 points for Weber State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article