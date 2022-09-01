Weber State holds D-II Western Oregon to 95 total yards

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

OGDEN, Utah — Kris Jackson had two of Weber State’s five rushing touchdowns, Maxwell Anderson made two interceptions and the Wildcats beat Division II school Western Oregon 41-5 on Thursday night in a season opener for both teams. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Weber State defense forced three turnovers and held Western Oregon to 95 total yards.

Jackson, Damon Bankston and Josh Davis each rushed for a touchdown in the first half as Weber State led 24-2. The Wildcats held Western Oregon to 53 yards in the first half. Jackson and Steven Shoats-Thomas added rushing touchdowns in the second half.

Shoats-Thomas’s scoring run of 13 yards was the only rushing touchdown over six yards.

Davis had a team-high 53 yards rushing and Bankston added 42 for Weber State. Garrett Beck also made an interception.

Gannon Winker was 15-of-33 passing for 129 yards with three interceptions for Western Oregon. Thomas Wright made four catches for 80 yards.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF

GiftOutline Gift Article